Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2022 / 09:28 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 153.2456

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5186242

CODE: CRPX LN

ISIN: LU1829219127

