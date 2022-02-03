Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Nobina AB (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for Nobina AB (publ) is updated (5/22)

Den 13 december 2021 gavs aktierna i Nobina AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Ride BidCo AB ("Ride Bidco") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 24 januari 2022 offentliggjorde Ride Bidco ett pressmeddelande med information om att Ride Bidco uppnått kontroll över mer än 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Ride Bidco avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 25 januari 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Nobina AB (publ) (NOBINA, ISIN-kod SE0007185418, orderboks-ID 110535). On December 13, 2021, the shares in Nobina AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Ride BidCo AB ("Ride Bidco") to the shareholders in the Company. On January 24, 2022, Ride Bidco issued a press release with information that Ride Bidco had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Ride Bidco intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On January 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Nobina AB (publ) (NOBINA, ISIN code SE0007185418, order book ID 110535). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB