Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Nobina AB (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for Nobina AB (publ) is updated (5/22)

Donnerstag, 03.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Relief&Go – bald das „must-have“ jedes Leistungssportlers?
WKN: A14T8A ISIN: SE0007185418 
Frankfurt
03.02.22
09:06 Uhr
10,360 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.02.2022 | 10:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Nobina AB (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for Nobina AB (publ) is updated

Den 13 december 2021 gavs aktierna i Nobina AB (publ) ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Ride BidCo AB ("Ride Bidco") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Den 24 januari 2022 offentliggjorde Ride Bidco ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Ride Bidco uppnått kontroll över mer än 90 procent av
aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Ride Bidco avsåg
att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för
avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 25 januari 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information
om att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Nobina AB (publ) (NOBINA, ISIN-kod
SE0007185418, orderboks-ID 110535). 

On December 13, 2021, the shares in Nobina AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Ride BidCo AB
("Ride Bidco") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On January 24, 2022, Ride Bidco issued a press release with information that
Ride Bidco had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the
Company. The press release also stated that Ride Bidco intended to commence a
compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the
Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On January 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Nobina AB (publ) (NOBINA, ISIN code
SE0007185418, order book ID 110535). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
