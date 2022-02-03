- (PLX AI) - Ørsted continues to be affected by inflation and supply chain issues and its too early to turn positive on the stock, analysts at Bank of America said.
- • Rating of neutral maintained, with price target DKK 905
- • Market concerns about inflationary cost pressures are unlikely to dissipate in the near future, BofA said
- • Meanwhile, SEB kept its buy rating on Ørsted but lower its target price from DKK 1,175 to DKK 900
- • We are optimistic that Ørsted can continue to deliver a win rate within offshore wind that supports its capacity targets, but flag some caution ahead of the New York Bight seabed auction on Feb. 23, SEB said
