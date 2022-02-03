DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK
DEALING DATE: 02/02/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 230.3878
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 169287
CODE: CU1
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 140738 EQS News ID: 1276296 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
