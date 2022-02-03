DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 02/02/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.8265
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6104568
CODE: AEMD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 140783 EQS News ID: 1276342 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276342&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 03, 2022 04:16 ET (09:16 GMT)