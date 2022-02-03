DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 02/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 82.9209

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26536110

CODE: WSRI

ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 140784 EQS News ID: 1276343 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 03, 2022 04:16 ET (09:16 GMT)