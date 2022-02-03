- (PLX AI) - Valmet Q4 orders EUR 1,093 million vs. estimate EUR 1,108 million.
- • Q4 sales EUR 1,199 million vs. estimate EUR 1,275 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.67 vs. estimate EUR 0.75
|Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2021: Orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 429 million in 2021
|HELSINKI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2021: Orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 429 million...
|Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Valmet Oyj
|HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is given to the shareholders of Valmet Oyj ("Valmet or the "Company") to the Annual General Meeting to be held on March 22, 2022 starting...
|Valmet Q4 Adjusted EBITA EUR 147 Million vs. Estimate EUR 160 Million
|VALMET OYJ: Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2021: Orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 429 million in 2021
|Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Valmet Oyj
|VALMET OYJ
|32,000
|-7,57 %