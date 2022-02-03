

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's services sector growth improved further in January, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association Silf showed on Thursday.



The purchasing managers' index for the services sector rose to 68.6 in January from 67.4 in December. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



'The rise was broad and may receive further support in the future when restrictions are lifted and the spread of omicrons is reduced, which is partly reflected in the service companies 'expansive business plans,' Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.



All the sub-indices increased in January. Business volume, order intake, employment, delivery time increased.



Suppliers' input goods prices rose in January.



The composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, rose to 66.9 in January from 65.9 in the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de