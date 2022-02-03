Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2021: Orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 429 million in 2021

HELSINKI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2021: Orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 429 million in 2021
Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on February 3, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EET
Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period of the previous year.
October-December 2021: Comparable EBITA margin was 12.2 percent
- Orders received increased 16 percent to EUR 1,093 million (EUR 940 million).
- Orders received increased in the Paper, Services and Automation business lines, and decreased in the Pulp and Energy business line.
- Orders received increased in South America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and decreased in China, Asia-Pacific and North America.
- Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 1,199 million (EUR 1,167 million).
- Net sales increased in the Automation, and Pulp and Energy business lines, and remained at the previous year's level in the Services and Paper business lines.
- Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 147 million (EUR 146 million), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 12.2 percent (12.5%).
- Earnings per share were EUR 0.67(EUR 0.67).
- Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 8 million (EUR 0 million).
- Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 96 million (EUR 114 million).
January-December 2021: Orders received increased 30 percent and Comparable EBITA margin reached the target range at 10.9 percent
- Orders received increased 30 percent to EUR 4,740 million (EUR 3,653 million).
- Orders received increased in all business lines.
- Orders received increased in South America, Asia-Pacific, EMEA and North America and decreased in China.
- Net sales increased 5 percent to EUR 3,935 million (EUR 3,740 million).
- Net sales increased in the Paper business line, and remained at the previous year's level in the Pulp and Energy, Services and Automation business lines.
- Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) increased and were EUR 429 million (EUR 365 million), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 10.9 percent (9.8%).
- Comparable EBITA increased due to higher gross profit.
- Earnings per share were EUR 1.98(EUR 1.54).
- Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 19 million (EUR -10 million).
- Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 482 million (EUR 532 million).
Dividend proposal
The Board of Directors proposes for the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share be paid. The proposed dividend equals 61 percent of the net result.
Guidance for 2022
Valmet estimates that net sales in 2022 will increase in comparison with 2021 (EUR 3,935 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2022 will increase in comparison with 2021 (EUR 429 million).
Short-term market outlook
Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for energy has improved to satisfactory (previously weak). Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for services, automation, pulp, and board and paper, and the satisfactory market outlook for tissue.
The short-term market outlook is given for the next six months from the end of the reported period. It is based on customer activity (50%) and Valmet's capacity utilization (50%), and the scale is 'weak-satisfactory-good'.
President and CEO Pasi Laine: Orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion and Comparable EBITA increased for the eighth consecutive year in 2021
"Valmet's orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion in 2021. Orders received increased in all business lines. The very active market demand for our board making technologies continued. Furthermore, we made several important pulp technology delivery agreements, for example in Finland, Brazil and China. The market for our services and automation solutions recovered compared to last year and both businesses returned to growth track.
Our net sales amounted to EUR 3.9 billion in 2021. Net sales increased in the capital business and remained at previous year's level in the stable business, meaning the Services and Automation business lines. Comparable EBITA increased 18 percent to EUR 429 million, and was 10.9 percent of net sales.
Valmet and Neles announced in July 2021 the plan to combine the two companies through a merger. The Extraordinary General Meetings of both companies approved the merger in September 2021. The completion of the merger is pending the needed regulatory approvals and is targeted to occur on April 1, 2022. Until the completion of the merger Valmet and Neles will carry out their respective businesses as separate and independent companies."
Merger with Neles
On July 2, 2021, Valmet announced that the Boards of Directors of Valmet Oyj and Neles Corporation have signed a combination agreement and a merger plan to combine the two companies through a merger. Both companies held an Extraordinary General Meeting on September 22, 2021, and both EGMs approved the merger. The completion of the merger was expected to occur on January 1, 2022, subject to all conditions for completion being fulfilled. On November 5, 2021, Valmet announced that due to the regulatory review processes taking longer than previously estimated, the completion of the merger was targeted to occur on or before April 1, 2022. As the completion has not yet taken place, the next possible date under the combination agreement for the completion to take place is April 1, 2022. The planned closing date may be delayed due to the regulatory processes ongoing. Should the closing be delayed from April 1, 2022, Valmet will issue a stock exchange release on the matter and the merger prospectus will be supplemented once there is more clarity on the timetable of the regulatory processes. Until the completion of the merger Valmet and Neles will carry out their respective businesses as separate and independent companies.
Key figures1
EUR million
Q4/2021
Q4/2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Orders received
1,093
940
16 %
4,740
3,653
30 %
Order backlog2
4,096
3,257
26 %
4,096
3,257
26 %
Net sales
1,199
1,167
3 %
3,935
3,740
5 %
Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA)
147
146
0 %
429
365
18 %
% of net sales
12.2 %
12.5 %
10.9 %
9.8 %
Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA)
155
147
6 %
448
355
26 %
% of net sales
12.9 %
12.6 %
11.4 %
9.5 %
Operating profit (EBIT)
143
135
6 %
399
319
25 %
% of net sales
11.9 %
11.6%
10.1 %
8.5 %
Profit before taxes
142
133
7 %
395
307
29 %
Profit for the period
100
100
-1 %
296
231
28 %
Earnings per share, EUR
0.67
0.67
-1 %
1.98
1.54
28 %
Earnings per share, diluted, EUR
0.67
0.67
-1 %
1.98
1.54
28 %
Equity per share, EUR2
8.87
7.60
17 %
8.87
7.60
17 %
Cash flow provided by operating activities
96
114
-15 %
482
532
-9 %
Cash flow after investments
71
40
77 %
382
-60
Return on equity (ROE) (annualized)
24 %
21 %
Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (annualized)
24 %
22 %
Equity to assets ratio2
42 %
39 %
Gearing2
-7 %
13 %
1The calculation of key figures is presented on page 54.
2At end of period.
Orders received, EUR million
Q4/2021
Q4/2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Services
388
342
13%
1,488
1,356
10%
Automation
104
96
8%
381
334
14%
Pulp and Energy
240
291
-17%
1,178
934
26%
Paper
360
211
71%
1,694
1,029
65%
Total
1,093
940
16%
4,740
3,653
30%
Order backlog, EUR million
As at Dec 31,
As at Dec 31,
Change
As at Sep 30,2021
Total
4,096
3,257
26%
4,199
Net sales, EUR million
Q4/2021
Q4/2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Services
415
402
3%
1,366
1,327
3%
Automation
132
117
14%
339
335
1%
Pulp and Energy
307
286
7%
1,036
1,003
3%
Paper
345
362
-5%
1,195
1,076
11%
Total
1,199
1,167
3%
3,935
3,740
5%
