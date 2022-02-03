Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2021: Orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 429 million in 2021

HELSINKI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2021: Orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 429 million in 2021

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on February 3, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EET

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period of the previous year.

October-December 2021: Comparable EBITA margin was 12.2 percent

Orders received increased 16 percent to EUR 1,093 million ( EUR 940 million ).

( ). Orders received increased in the Paper, Services and Automation business lines, and decreased in the Pulp and Energy business line.



Orders received increased in South America and EMEA ( Europe , Middle East and Africa ), and decreased in China , Asia-Pacific and North America .

and EMEA ( , and ), and decreased in , and . Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 1,199 million ( EUR 1,167 million ).

( ). Net sales increased in the Automation, and Pulp and Energy business lines, and remained at the previous year's level in the Services and Paper business lines.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 147 million ( EUR 146 million ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 12.2 percent (12.5%).

), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 12.2 percent (12.5%). Earnings per share were EUR 0.67 (EUR 0.67) .

. Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 8 million ( EUR 0 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 96 million ( EUR 114 million ).

January-December 2021: Orders received increased 30 percent and Comparable EBITA margin reached the target range at 10.9 percent

Orders received increased 30 percent to EUR 4,740 million ( EUR 3,653 million ).

( ). Orders received increased in all business lines.



Orders received increased in South America , Asia-Pacific , EMEA and North America and decreased in China .

, , EMEA and and decreased in . Net sales increased 5 percent to EUR 3,935 million ( EUR 3,740 million ).

( ). Net sales increased in the Paper business line, and remained at the previous year's level in the Pulp and Energy, Services and Automation business lines.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) increased and were EUR 429 million ( EUR 365 million ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 10.9 percent (9.8%).

), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 10.9 percent (9.8%). Comparable EBITA increased due to higher gross profit.

Earnings per share were EUR 1.98 (EUR 1.54) .

. Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 19 million ( EUR -10 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 482 million ( EUR 532 million ).

Dividend proposal

The Board of Directors proposes for the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share be paid. The proposed dividend equals 61 percent of the net result.

Guidance for 2022

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2022 will increase in comparison with 2021 (EUR 3,935 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2022 will increase in comparison with 2021 (EUR 429 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for energy has improved to satisfactory (previously weak). Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for services, automation, pulp, and board and paper, and the satisfactory market outlook for tissue.

The short-term market outlook is given for the next six months from the end of the reported period. It is based on customer activity (50%) and Valmet's capacity utilization (50%), and the scale is 'weak-satisfactory-good'.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion and Comparable EBITA increased for the eighth consecutive year in 2021

"Valmet's orders received increased to EUR 4.7 billion in 2021. Orders received increased in all business lines. The very active market demand for our board making technologies continued. Furthermore, we made several important pulp technology delivery agreements, for example in Finland, Brazil and China. The market for our services and automation solutions recovered compared to last year and both businesses returned to growth track.

Our net sales amounted to EUR 3.9 billion in 2021. Net sales increased in the capital business and remained at previous year's level in the stable business, meaning the Services and Automation business lines. Comparable EBITA increased 18 percent to EUR 429 million, and was 10.9 percent of net sales.

Valmet and Neles announced in July 2021 the plan to combine the two companies through a merger. The Extraordinary General Meetings of both companies approved the merger in September 2021. The completion of the merger is pending the needed regulatory approvals and is targeted to occur on April 1, 2022. Until the completion of the merger Valmet and Neles will carry out their respective businesses as separate and independent companies."

Merger with Neles

On July 2, 2021, Valmet announced that the Boards of Directors of Valmet Oyj and Neles Corporation have signed a combination agreement and a merger plan to combine the two companies through a merger. Both companies held an Extraordinary General Meeting on September 22, 2021, and both EGMs approved the merger. The completion of the merger was expected to occur on January 1, 2022, subject to all conditions for completion being fulfilled. On November 5, 2021, Valmet announced that due to the regulatory review processes taking longer than previously estimated, the completion of the merger was targeted to occur on or before April 1, 2022. As the completion has not yet taken place, the next possible date under the combination agreement for the completion to take place is April 1, 2022. The planned closing date may be delayed due to the regulatory processes ongoing. Should the closing be delayed from April 1, 2022, Valmet will issue a stock exchange release on the matter and the merger prospectus will be supplemented once there is more clarity on the timetable of the regulatory processes. Until the completion of the merger Valmet and Neles will carry out their respective businesses as separate and independent companies.

Key figures1

EUR million Q4/2021 Q4/2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Orders received 1,093 940 16 % 4,740 3,653 30 % Order backlog2 4,096 3,257 26 % 4,096 3,257 26 % Net sales 1,199 1,167 3 % 3,935 3,740 5 % Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) 147 146 0 % 429 365 18 % % of net sales 12.2 % 12.5 %

10.9 % 9.8 %

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) 155 147 6 % 448 355 26 % % of net sales 12.9 % 12.6 %

11.4 % 9.5 %

Operating profit (EBIT) 143 135 6 % 399 319 25 % % of net sales 11.9 % 11.6%

10.1 % 8.5 %

Profit before taxes 142 133 7 % 395 307 29 % Profit for the period 100 100 -1 % 296 231 28 % Earnings per share, EUR 0.67 0.67 -1 % 1.98 1.54 28 % Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.67 0.67 -1 % 1.98 1.54 28 % Equity per share, EUR2 8.87 7.60 17 % 8.87 7.60 17 % Cash flow provided by operating activities 96 114 -15 % 482 532 -9 % Cash flow after investments 71 40 77 % 382 -60

Return on equity (ROE) (annualized)





24 % 21 %

Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (annualized)





24 % 22 %

Equity to assets ratio2





42 % 39 %

Gearing2





-7 % 13 %



1The calculation of key figures is presented on page 54.

2At end of period.

Orders received, EUR million Q4/2021 Q4/2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Services 388 342 13% 1,488 1,356 10% Automation 104 96 8% 381 334 14% Pulp and Energy 240 291 -17% 1,178 934 26% Paper 360 211 71% 1,694 1,029 65% Total 1,093 940 16% 4,740 3,653 30%

Order backlog, EUR million As at Dec 31,

2021 As at Dec 31,

2020 Change As at Sep 30,2021 Total 4,096 3,257 26% 4,199

Net sales, EUR million Q4/2021 Q4/2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Services 415 402 3% 1,366 1,327 3% Automation 132 117 14% 339 335 1% Pulp and Energy 307 286 7% 1,036 1,003 3% Paper 345 362 -5% 1,195 1,076 11% Total 1,199 1,167 3% 3,935 3,740 5%

