Investor Platform AssetOwner becomes Quidroom as it opens access to the entire investment community

Sophisticated Investors Invited to the First of its Kind Investment Unconference in February 2022

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AssetOwner is relaunching its investor knowledge-sharing platform as Quidroom. The new name forms part of its growth strategy to expand its user base and tap into the greater investor community.

Social networking has fundamentally changed the way people invest, says Quidroom CEO Pravin Raveendran. Accelerated by the pandemic, investor networking has evolved from a traditional, face-to-face environment to one that is more spontaneous and virtual. But Pravin does not believe that existing social media channels are fit for purpose. And it is this gap that Quidroom aims to bridge for the sophisticated investor community.

Since its beta launch as AssetOwner in August 2020, the social collaboration platform has grown a userbase of investment professionals that cumulatively manage over US$8 trillion in AUM for pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and other asset owners. To date, the platform has succeeded in enabling these investors to share meaningful investment information online in a spontaneous but targeted way. In the next stage of the company's growth, and under its new name reflecting the broader investor user base, Quidroom will focus on removing existing channel fragmentation for connectivity in the investment industry and for high-net-worth individuals globally.

"Against an economic backdrop of volatility and rising uncertainty, global diversification has never been as important," says Pravin. "It is becoming essential for institutional and accredited investors to assess valuations and current and future risk/return trade-offs offered by different asset classes and securities across the world."

A sure-fire way to achieve this, according to Pravin, is by building up a global network of peers who share comparable investment challenges, but by contrast have experience in different economic and financial market climates, enabling them to provide fresh insights when sharing their perspectives on asset classes and individual securities.

"While social media has become a popular way for investors to research new investing ideas and network with peers, most social platforms make it hard to cut through the noise of the daily grind," he says. "Not to mention their limitations on developing real connections and open dialogue due to privacy or compliance concerns."

Working towards a future that balances out the negatives of current social networks, Quidroom is a dedicated, investor social network that enables investor peers to connect and network with each other like never before in a secure, neutral and unbiased environment, removing the need to sift through sales pitches or irrelevant social feeds.

"By isolating the investor in you from the professional avatar you show in LinkedIn, the alumni avatar you display in your university network or the family-and-friends avatar you reveal on your personal channels, we enable our users to focus on becoming better investors. A foreword warning, in case you have not joined Quidroom yet, you may want to spend a minute unlearning or disassociating yourself with your biases on how 'networking' and 'privacy' has worked for you in traditional social networks, as this will not be like anything you have ever experienced before."

As part of the relaunch, and in keeping with its commitment to facilitate meaningful, informal investor collaboration online, Quidroom is hosting an inaugural 'unconference' on 22-24 February 2022, open to all registered Quidroom users.

This is a new concept for investors used to attending formally structured conferences over a day or two. Pravin says the unconference movement is gaining traction in other industries thanks to accelerated global digitalization, increasing popularity of hybrid/remote working and appetite for more innovative, flexible and worthwhile interactions with experts in their respective fields.

The Unconferenced Investor 2022 is an unstructured and participant-driven online event with no set agenda, where all participants have a voice. It encourages participants to vote for discussion topics upon registration and nominate fellow investment experts to create 'virtual rooms' in Quidroom that allow for open conversation before the LIVE session and even after.

"The best part about the unconference is that even when it ends, participants remain connected to relevant experts and investors and are able to exchange knowledge perpetually," says Pravin.

Investors interested in joining The Unconferenced Investor 2022 may register for free by clicking here. Those who register will receive instant access to Quidroom, normally invite-only.

About Quidroom

Quidroom, formerly known as AssetOwner, is where sophisticated investors connect and exchange knowledge with one another based on common interests.

Wander the proverbial halls of Quidroom and discover rooms with hundreds of investors matching your interests. You're free to quietly enter and exit rooms at your leisure. Choose to join the conversation with other investors or simply be a fly on the wall and listen in. It's entirely up to you.

When you're ready to stake a claim, start an investor community! Start a room to share your insights, try your hand at incepting ideas, or just simply share today's market headlines.

Quidroom is trusted by investors collectively managing US$ 8.2 trillion and has US$1 million in pre-seed funding.