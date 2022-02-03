

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $79.93 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $83.10 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $407.19 million from $349.71 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $79.93 Mln. vs. $83.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.42 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.30 -Revenue (Q4): $407.19 Mln vs. $349.71 Mln last year.



