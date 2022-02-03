The Lithuanian government has decided to increase the 2022 budget for the solar rebates by €35 million after the initial phases of the program showed strong success among homeowners.The Lithuanian government has decided to allocate a total €40 million in funds for its residential PV rebate scheme in 2022. The government said it had originally earmarked €5 million for the program and that the budget increase was necessary to meet the strong demand registered since the scheme was launched. Around 12,000 applications totaling 30 MW have already been submitted. The application deadline is February ...

