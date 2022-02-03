

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.73 billion, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $2.12 billion, or $2.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 billion or $2.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $8.00 billion from $7.44 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.73 Bln. vs. $2.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.90 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $8.00 Bln vs. $7.44 Bln last year.



