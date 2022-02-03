

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $655 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $981 million, or $3.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $5.00 billion from $5.32 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.80 - $13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $19.55 - $19.75 Bln



