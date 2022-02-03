- (PLX AI) - BD Q1 revenue USD 5,000 million vs. estimate USD 4,763 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD 2.28 vs. estimate USD 2.04
- • The company now expects fiscal year 2022 revenues to be in the range of $19.55 billion to $19.75 billion, which reflects an increase of approximately $250 million compared to approximately $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion previously announced
- • The company now expects fiscal year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS to be $12.80 to $13.00, including an incremental headwind of approximately $0.10 from foreign currency, compared to $12.30 to $12.50 previously
