- (PLX AI) - Snap-On Q4 net sales USD 1,108.3 million vs. estimate USD 1,095 million.
- • Q4 net income USD 223.7 million vs. estimate USD 201 million
- • Outlook FY capex USD 90-100 million
|13:10
|Snap-On Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled...
|Snap-On Earnings Beat on Top, Bottom Line
