

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.43 billion, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $1.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $8.66 billion from $8.90 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



