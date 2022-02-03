

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WestRock Company (WRK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $182.3 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $152.0 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $173.5 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $4.95 billion from $4.40 billion last year.



WestRock Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $182.3 Mln. vs. $152.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $4.95 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year.



