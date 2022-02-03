Multi-year agreement will power 100% digitization of Uppsala's clinical workflow and future AI integrations

Proscia, the leader in digital and computational pathology solutions, and Uppsala University Hospital, Sweden's oldest university hospital, today announced a multi-year agreement to fully digitize the region's pathology workflows. The division of Laboratory Medicine at Uppsala University Hospital has selected Proscia's Concentriq Dx digital pathology solution for full-scale digitization and future deployment of AI applications in routine operations at scale, empowering the region's pathologists to drive increased quality and productivity gains and unlock hidden insights to better inform patient care.

The widespread adoption of digital pathology is enabling laboratories to push past the limitations of traditional pathology practices. As laboratories adopt digital pathology, they must leverage a complex ecosystem of hardware and software solutions that each play a key role in the pathologist's workflow. These laboratories are now recognizing that practicing digital pathology at scale requires an open approach grounded on broad interoperability to centralize critical data and routine operations. Uppsala University Hospital selected Proscia for its novel ability to empower the modern laboratory with its enterprise-class platform that addresses current and future requirements, strategically improves decision-making, drives new discoveries, and accelerates medical breakthroughs.

Proscia's technology will drive Uppsala's modernization efforts and its goal of becoming completely digitized. The technology will support the region in achieving widespread, seamless integration with leading scanners, laboratory information systems, and image analysis applications. Proscia's Concentriq will equip the clinical pathology lab at University Hospital with streamlined and intuitive workflows that ensure secure, remote access to cases and images.

"Uppsala University Hospital is propelled by its vision to become the leading university hospital creating the most value for its patients," said professor emerita Irina Alafuzoff, Section Manager of Clinical Pathology, part of the laboratory medicine division at Uppsala University Hospital. "As we strive to advance our region to a digitized future, our working group including several pathologists, biomedical analysts, and representatives with IT expertise, evaluated multiple enterprise solutions and selected Proscia for its highly nimble and knowledgeable approach to computational pathology. We are confident that Concentriq's scalable and open platform will drive us to the forefront of innovation as we work to empower the future of our laboratories."

Proscia's Concentriq digital pathology platform is a robust, end-to-end solution for connecting distributed teams, data, and applications across the global enterprise. The flagship software is used by leading laboratories and health systems, as well as 10 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. With Concentriq, laboratories can tap into the interoperability and scalability required to achieve streamlined, reliable operations for pathologists and enhanced outcomes for patients.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to invest in the Nordic region's digitization efforts and honored to have been selected as Uppsala's solution to achieve full digitization by 2024 and elevate the region as a center of excellence," said David West, CEO, Proscia. "We look forward to helping Uppsala shift its pathology standard of care to a data-driven discipline and optimize their laboratory operations to drive rapid innovation within the field of pathology."

About Region Uppsala

Region Uppsala has about 380,000 residents, of which about 227,000 reside in Uppsala municipality. The most important task for Region Uppsala is to provide the people in the county with good health and medical care: from highly specialized healthcare to cultural activities, from the large university hospital in Uppsala to the small healthcare centre in Almunge.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company that is accelerating pathology's digital transformation to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq digital pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis toward a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate discovery, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision care. Leading diagnostic laboratories and over 10 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia's software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005145/en/

Contacts:

Matt Robbins

Matter Health for Proscia

proscia@matternow.com