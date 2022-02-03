Digital Payment Market Size Worth $243.42Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 15.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Digital Payment Market Size, Growth driven by increasing prevalence of smartphones, enabling expansion of mcommerce, rising adoption of contactless payments and growing adoption of open-banking APIs. The global market is dominated by large enterprises segment in 2020, which accounted for ~ 68.4%. North America held the largest revenue share in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. The market in APAC is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Digital Payment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud-Based), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry (BFSI, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, and Others)", published by The Insight Partners, the global digital payment market is expected to grow from $89,045.67 million in 2021 to $243,426.71 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 89,045.67 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 243,426.71 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 182 No. Tables 0 No. of Charts & Figures 0 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Deployment, Organization Size, and Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Digital Payment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ACI Worldwide, Inc.; Adyen; Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Fiserv, Inc.; Global Payments Inc.; Novatti Group Ltd.; PayPal Holdings, Inc.; Paysafe Limited; Block, Inc.; and PayU are among the key players profiled in the global digital payment market. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its local acquiring services demonstrated its commitment to the Middle East. With acquiring capabilities in the UAE, Adyen offers a better payment solution to domestic and international firms, allowing for greater authorization rates and smoother shopper flows. Foodics, Fabergé, and HMSHost International are among the first merchants to profit from Adyen's acquisition service.

In 2021, The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) announced the 'Abu Dhabi Government Digital Payment Platform' in 2020 to improve the delivery of public services (ADPay). ADPay comprises several value-added features. For example, multiple bills can be paid with a single payment. Customers can combine payments to multiple billers into a single transaction. The FSS bill payment module separates and pays transactions with corresponding billers in the backend.

The growing demand for online payment methods worldwide propels the digital payment market growth. Many merchant offerings on online payment, such as point of sale and rebate, encourage users to utilize digital payment, which propels the demand for the digital payment. The digital payment market is growing due to rapid advancements in e-commerce, mobile payment technologies, and the growing use of mobile wallets. Globally, many governments are taking key initiatives to digitize payments; thus, this fosters economic growth and benefits end-users in many countries. For instance, in June 2021, Okay and FSS Technologies (Financial Software and Systems), a worldwide payments technology firm, announced their alliance to deliver focused authentication security to consumer payments, particularly transaction validation and authentication on mobile. With its next-generation products, technology, and solution offerings, FSS is already expanding its commercial potential in Europe.

Rising Adoption of Contactless Payments Boosts Demand for Digital Payment Market:

The difference between physical and digital commerce is dissolving, and channels are converging increasingly. The in-store purchase experience has shifted significantly closer to the online one due to the strong emphasis on contactless payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, before the pandemic, contactless payments were already well-established in a few regions. Touchless payments and/or biometric identification are prevalent in the online purchase experience. The contactless card is the most prevalent kind of touch-free payment. Mobile payments, on the other hand, are gaining popularity due to easy use and the growing popularity of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Pay solutions as a retail payment method. In a few countries, retailers and governments proactively request the customers to increase contactless payments and encourage retailers to make this possible. Many banks have increased their contactless payment limits to reduce the need for a touchpad or cash at the point of sale, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Digital Payment Market: Component Overview

Based on component, the digital payment market is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment contributed a larger revenue share in 2020.

Digital Payment Market: Deployment Overview

Based on deployment, the digital payment market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment contributed a larger revenue share in 2020.

Digital Payment Market: Organization Size Overview

Based on organization size, the digital payment market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment contributed a larger revenue share in 2020.

Digital Payment Market: Industry Overview

Based on industry, the digital payment market is segmented into BFSI, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, and others. The BFSI segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2020.

