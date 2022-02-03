Developed by French start-up Ecosun, the trailer is equipped with 15 solar panels with output of 360 W and batteries with a storage capacity of 23 kWh. It can be used for construction sites, military camps and water pumping systems.French microgrid specialist Ecosun has launched Trailer Watt 15S - an autonomous solar-powered trailer that can be used to provide power in grid-disconnected environments. The trailer has a size of 6.76 x 2.19 x 1.1 m and weighs 1.8 t. It is equipped with a foldable mast that can be raised to a height of 7 m and relies on four 50 W adjustable LEDs. The vehicle can host ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...