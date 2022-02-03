Kash Karnival Ratings See a Steady Upward Trend on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that since the launch of Kash Karnival in the United States (see Press Release dated November 2, 2021), the platform has seen an over 200% increase in installs and 120% increase in active player base, as well as consistent growth in Kash Karnival's ratings across major app marketplaces, contributing to the platform's growing popularity.

The Company's recent decision to concentrate its marketing efforts on the US market is paying off with increased number of downloads, more active monthly users, high-value players, and most recently, Kash Karnival achieving a 5-star rating on the Apple App Store and a 4-star rating on the Google Play Store.

Royal Wins CEO Peter Gan commented: "The consistently positive customer feedback we are getting on our flagship skill-gaming product is very encouraging, and its ever-growing popularity means we are firmly entrenched within the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. We have now applied to have Kash Karnival published on the Samsung Galaxy Store too - further increasing our Android footprint. The platform adjustments we've made recently now allow us to fulfil an instant Know Your Client process from submission to approval, with a target 24-hour turnaround for all legitimate cashouts. Jackpots amongst active and high-roller players are extremely popular. As a result, we are increasing our jackpot types, sizes and frequency for various bet amounts. This is intended to radically improve our retention rates and LTV."

Advertising and Marketing with North American Focus

The US market response has exceeded the Company's expectations prompting management to direct approximately 90% of the Kash Karnival advertising budget towards the North American market, with a special focus on the United States.

Royal Wins has also fine-tuned advertising and marketing language to meet compliance and regulatory requirements with the major social networks, Google search and display networks, and in-game advertising. Management expects that this will reduce current new customer acquisition costs from $12.60 per new subscriber to a long-run average of $5.40, especially for Android users. Email-Direct-Marketing and user communications have also received similar treatment, ensuring that all users, especially active paying customers, receive clear messaging for "Play to Earn" games and reward mechanics, and efficient responses to users making deposits or cashing out.

Efficiency upgrades have also been implemented to include more ways for users to make deposits quickly via a variety of credit card payments as well as in-app purchases and Know Your Client (KYC) process. Royal Wins is now able to offer instant approvals upon acceptance of required KYC documents, and reduce turnaround time for cashouts for verified and approved users from 3 working days to effectively 24 hours. The Company sees this as an important upgrade to build user trust and positive reviews.

Arcade Corner

The Play for Prizes section called Arcade Corner is also seeing a strong popularity increase amongst users who wish to win and redeem real item prizes. On average, Royal Wins is seeing a 170% month-on-month increase in the Arcade Corner activity, with a total of more than 27,000 sessions played. The Company will now be expanding the range of real prizes for users to bet more and win bigger tickets and bespoke items of up to CAD$5,000 in value.

Royal Wins also announces that the Company has today granted 11,772,882 incentive stock options to employees, officers, directors, advisors, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its "2021 Incentive Stock Option Plan". Each Option has an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of five years from the date of grant with a range of vesting periods.

