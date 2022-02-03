

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $335.56 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $291.39 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $351.57 million or $1.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.33 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



