

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $15 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $160 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $4.13 billion from $4.21 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



