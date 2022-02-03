

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hike its key rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent from 0.25 percent and maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 875 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the greenback, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3563 against the greenback, 155.74 against the yen, 1.2513 against the franc and 0.8317 against the euro at 6:55 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de