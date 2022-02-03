

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $281.70 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $221 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $1.50 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $281.70 Mln. vs. $221 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q4): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



