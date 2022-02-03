

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):



Earnings: $60.03 million in Q4 vs. -$332.16 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q4 vs. -$0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.68 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.75 billion in Q4 vs. $1.69 billion in the same period last year.



