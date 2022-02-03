

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ConocoPhillips (COP):



Earnings: $2.63 billion in Q4 vs. -$772 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.98 in Q4 vs. -$0.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $3.01 billion or $2.27 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.18 per share



