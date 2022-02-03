

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it rose against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the greenback. Versus the pound, it dropped.



The euro was worth 129.74 against the yen, 1.1288 against the greenback, 0.8300 against the pound and 1.0418 against the franc as of 7:40 am ET.







