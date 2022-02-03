

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $165.0 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $3.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $288.0 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.37 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $165.0 Mln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $3.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.33 - $1.37 Bln



