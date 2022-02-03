Yardi Launches Canada Multifamily National Report

New quarterly compilation supports benchmarking, property management and investment activities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi has launched a quarterly report series designed to help Canadian multifamily industry professionals measure portfolio performance, optimize property management and identify investment opportunities.

The Canadian National Multifamily Report analyzes vacancy rates, rent growth and other industry fundamentals from data at the national, provincial and Census Metropolitan Area levels. The first edition was released this month.

The inaugural report indicates promising signs for the Canadian apartment industry in 2022. Demand remains robust due to the national immigration plan along with gross national product and total employment figures in 2021 that exceeded those seen before the onset of COVID-19.

In-place rent averaged $1,326 nationwide as of December, 2.1 percent higher than the same period the previous year, according to the report. Fourth quarter year-over-year in-place rent growth leaders for new leases were London, Winnipeg, Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Vancouver and Hamilton. Nationwide vacancy in the final quarter was 3.8 percent and slightly trailed pre-pandemic levels.

Last year's strong rent and vacancy performance "was highest in smaller CMAs, as migration out of large cities drove demand in smaller markets," the report says.

The report also notes headwinds to watch for, including inflation, potential Bank of Canada policy rate increases and supply chain bottlenecks.

"The Canadian Multifamily National Report presents a new dynamic resource for the real estate industry. We look forward evolving the data to help influence decision-making and innovation across the country," said Peter Altobelli, vice president of Yardi Canada Ltd.

Get your copy of the first Canada National Multifamily Report.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.