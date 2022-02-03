Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.02.2022
PR Newswire
03.02.2022 | 14:04
Svea invests €35M in SeQura to offer new payment solutions in the European Market

- This operation is the beginning of an alliance between SeQura and Svea in order to develop and improve their products

- New e-commerce tools and payments solutions offered by both companies will accelerate merchants' digital transformation

- New retail experiences for shoppers will be included in the strategy after this investment

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish payment and financing institution Svea, has made a 35 million Euro investment in SeQura, the leading buy-now-pay-later solution in southern Europe. The investment is the start of an alliance between the two companies with the goal to further develop and refine their respective product offerings and to cooperate in offering solutions for the whole European market.

SeQura Logo

The objective is to develop new e-commerce tools and payment solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of merchants and enable them to strengthen their relationships with their customers. This investment will also focus on designing, testing and implementing new retail experiences that amaze and empower shoppers to make them come back to merchants, for shopping both in physical stores and online.

Lennart Ågren, CEO of Svea said "We share the vision of putting the merchant at the center of everything we do. This alliance will allow us to share the know-how and offer a strong alternative for international merchants that aim to deepen their relationship with their customers, own that relationship, and significantly improve buying recurrence and conversion rates".

"E-commerce has evolved at tremendous speed over the last decade, while the retail buying experience has remained stale for the most part. We want to enhance the natural advantages of buying in the physical store and incorporate the convenience and speed of e-commerce. This investment is not just about new technology or payments, it's about designing experiences that touch consumers, online and offline, and this requires reimagining business and operational models" says David Backstrom, CEO of SeQura.

About SeQura

SeQura is a payment solution that helps merchants accelerate their digital transformation, increase sales and buying recurrency. Founded in 2014, SeQura is the leading buy-now-pay-later solution in Southern Europe with more than 4000 stores, and has developed a proprietary risk algorithm that provides the highest shopper acceptance rates. Rated with Net-Promoter-Score of 88, SeQura allows shoppers to enjoy what they love and pay later with complete flexibility, thanks to the fastest checkout experience and wide range of products that fit each customer profile and sector. Visitwww.sequra.es/en for more information.

About Svea

Svea Bank AB (publ) is a financial company group with 40 years of experience in helping companies and private persons with their payments and liquidity. Svea Bank is authorized by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has offices in many countries in Europe as well as collaborations with partners all over the world. For further information, go to www.svea.com

Ricardo Malumbres, +34 607 58 58 58, rmalumbres@carpediemcom.es

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739412/SeQura_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739413/Svea_Logo.jpg

Svea Logo

© 2022 PR Newswire
