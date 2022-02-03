Queensland company eleXsys Energy has secured more than AUD450,000 to help finance a trial of next-generation technology designed to manage grid stability in low voltage areas, potentially allowing for an increase in the amount of distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar, that can be connected to the grid.From pv magazine Australia Brisbane-based eleXsys Energy will seek to demonstrate the potential of its new technology which has been designed to increase distributed energy resources (DER) hosting capacity on low-voltage power lines after securing AUD451,000 ($321.141) in funding ...

