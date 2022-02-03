Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Relief&Go – bald das „must-have“ jedes Leistungssportlers?
WKN: A2AKFX ISIN: NL0011606264 Ticker-Symbol: 2GH 
Frankfurt
03.02.22
09:16 Uhr
21,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,91 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
MERUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERUS NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2022 | 14:05
Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 03, 2022. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks/2022 Oncology Conference (fireside chat): Thursday, February 10 at 10:30-10:55 a.m. ET
  • Citi's 2022 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Summit (fireside chat including Andrew Joe, M.D., Merus Chief Medical Officer): February 16 at 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET
  • 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (presentation): Thursday, February 17 at 12:00-12:30 p.m. ET

The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors pageof the Company's website. Archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics. Multiclonics are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' websiteand twitter.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
