Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks/2022 Oncology Conference (fireside chat): Thursday, February 10 at 10:30-10:55 a.m. ET

Citi's 2022 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Summit (fireside chat including Andrew Joe, M.D., Merus Chief Medical Officer): February 16 at 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET

11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (presentation): Thursday, February 17 at 12:00-12:30 p.m. ET



The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors pageof the Company's website. Archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

