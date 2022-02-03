Scepter Holdings, Inc., Developer of Adapti AI Influencer Software, Sponsored David Fletcher Charity Poker Tournament Benefiting Summer Harvest Food For Kids

Scepter along with Ballengee Group, a sports and influencer agency, supported Los Angeles Angel David Fletcher and Summer Harvest first annual poker tournament.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing technology company along with Ballengee Group, participated in sponsoring the David Fletcher Charity Poker Tournament benefiting Summer Harvest Food for Kids. David Fletcher plays professionally with the Los Angeles Angels and is represented by Ballengee Group. Summer Harvest is a local non-profit 501(c)3 whose mission is to provide healthy, nutritious foods to families with children. Scepter Holdings, Inc., has been working with Ballengee Group in the development of Adapti, Scepter's artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analysis platform. Ballengee Group represents professional athletes across multiple sports, each with complex social media accounts. Scepter, through Adapti, provides Ballengee Group with influencer and marketing data tailored to the athletes they represent.

"Scepter is excited to participate with Ballengee Group as a sponsor of the David Fletcher Charity Poker Tournament. Part of our vision for Adapti is to help influencers maximize their value, and we believe that athletes are one of the most effective influencer groups in the space. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate with Ballengee Group in their support of social initiatives that positively affect children." said Robert Van Boerum, Chairman.

