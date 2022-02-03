Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Reach $68.7 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the number of working populations, numerous advantages of feminine hygiene products to augment market growth, and rise in the number of hotels & restaurants, schools, and other businesses have boosted the growth of the global feminine hygiene products market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature (Disposable and Reusable), Product Type (Sanitary Pads, Tampons & Menstrual Cup, Panty Liners & Shields, Internal Cleansers & Sprays and Disposable Razors & Blades), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacy, Online Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." As per the report, the global feminine hygiene products industry was pegged at $38.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $68.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in the number of working populations, numerous advantages of feminine hygiene products to augment market growth, and rise in the number of hotels & restaurants, schools, and other businesses have boosted the growth of the global feminine hygiene products market. However, availability of counterfeit products and low penetration in developing regions impede the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, rapid growth of online retail platforms and continual product innovation are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

Feminine hygiene products are amongst basic essential needs, thus the market had minimal impact due to the pandemic.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has impeded manufacturing of feminine hygiene products by disrupting supply chains such as material suppliers and distributors for a shorter period, in the global market.

The disposable segment to dominate by 2030-

By nature, the disposable segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global feminine hygiene products market, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to consumer awareness regarding the advantages and use of disposable feminine hygiene products. However, the reusable segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% by 2030. Increase in demand for reusable sanitary pads, razors & blades and other products drives the growth of the segment.

The sanitary pad segment held the highest share in 2020-

By product type, the sanitary pad segment contributed to nearly half of the global feminine hygiene products market revenue in 2020, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2021 to 2030. This is due increase in awareness about personal hygiene amongst females, large number of promotional activities adopted by marketers, education, and government initiatives. At the same time, the tampons and menstrual cup segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% by the end of 2030. The report also includes analysis of internal cleansers and sprays, panty liners and shields, and disposable razors and blades segment.

North America to grow at highest CAGR-

The global feminine hygiene products market across North America would showcase the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. However, the market across Asia-Pacific, held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to increase in women population in this region. The research also includes analysis of Europe and LAMEA regions.

Leading market players-

Edgewell Personal Care Company

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Hengan International Group Co. Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Svenska CellulosaAktiebolaget (Essity Aktiebolag)

Unicharm Corporation

Unilever plc.

