Donnerstag, 03.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Relief&Go – bald das „must-have“ jedes Leistungssportlers?
03.02.2022 | 14:16
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 3

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

3 February 2022

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that as at 31 January 2022 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security % of gross assets

POWERGRID INFRASTRUCTURE 0.365

Total 0.365%

Contact for queries:

Name: Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 834798

