

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $637 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $2.03 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $637 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.20 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



