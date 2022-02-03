

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $301 million, or $5.44 per share. This compares with $185 million, or $3.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $283 million or $5.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $3.36 billion from $2.94 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



