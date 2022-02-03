

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $217.7 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $119.8 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $218 million or $2.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.3% to $1.82 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



