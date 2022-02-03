Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, celebrates the Chinese New Year and Year of the Tiger with their proprietary table game Tiger Bonus Baccarat®.

Playgon's Tiger Bonus Baccarat® game is one of the Company's most popular offerings in both live and eTable versions and has shown tremendous growth since going live. Tiger Bonus currently represents 30% of the Company's player wagering activity and its popularity is already in line with Playgon's traditional Baccarat game offering.

The unique feature of this proprietary Baccarat game is that it takes no commission from the players like traditional Baccarat yet yields similar return to the house and features the highly engaging Tiger Bonus side bet. A Tiger Bonus occurs when the Banker wins with a total of 7 consisting of 3 cards and pays 40:1. Tiger Bonus Baccarat® features one of the quickest betting processes in the industry allowing players to place bets on multiple tables simultaneously on a mobile device.

"Baccarat is the highest-grossing casino game in the world, and we have seen tremendous success with this new Baccarat variant on our platform," said Guido Ganschow, President of Playgon Interactive. "Tiger Bonus Baccarat® has quickly become a hit with our client's players and is showing no sign of slowing down. With our mobile first approach and the unique gameplay of Tiger Bonus Baccarat® we have found a perfect mix between convention and innovation that is vital to gain traction with players." Mr. Ganschow adds, "We are experiencing increased player activity and additional customer acquisition due to the interest in this game."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

