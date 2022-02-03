DJ AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD

DEALING DATE: 02/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.8786

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5646653

CODE: PR1P.DE

ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 140820 EQS News ID: 1276468 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

