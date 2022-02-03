DJ AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (AMGOVG.L) AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 02/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 4916.8

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2000

CODE: AMGOVG.L

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2368674045 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMGOVG.L Sequence No.: 140823 EQS News ID: 1276471 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276471&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2022 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)