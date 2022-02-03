Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Jernhusen AB (publ) (55/20)

Prime Jernhusen AB (publ) has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Corporate Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name: JERNH 118 --------------------------- ISIN: SE0010440966 --------------------------- Trading code: JERNH_118 --------------------------- The last day of trading will be on February 9, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.