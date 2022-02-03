Anzeige
03.02.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Jernhusen AB (publ) (55/20)

Prime Jernhusen AB (publ) has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO
Corporate Bonds. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name:  JERNH 118  
---------------------------
ISIN:     SE0010440966
---------------------------
Trading code: JERNH_118  
---------------------------


The last day of trading will be on February 9, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer
surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
