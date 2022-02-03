

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) initiated its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $23.50 to $25.50 per share on net sales between $14.1 billion and 14.5 billion.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $23.50 per share on revenue of $13.93 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







