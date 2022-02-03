

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a spike in output, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. labor productivity rebounded by much more than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021.



The report said labor productivity soared by 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter after tumbling by a revised 5.0 percent in the third quarter.



Economists had expected productivity to jump by 3.2 percent compared to the 5.2 percent nosedive that had been reported for the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said unit labor costs edged up by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter after skyrocketing by a revised 9.3 percent in the third quarter.



Unit labor costs were expected to shoot up by 1.5 percent compared to the 9.6 percent spike that had been reported for the previous quarter.







