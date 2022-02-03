Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Relief&Go – bald das „must-have“ jedes Leistungssportlers?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7XX ISIN: SE0014428835 Ticker-Symbol: 82K 
Frankfurt
03.02.22
13:03 Uhr
7,345 Euro
-0,360
-4,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VNV GLOBAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VNV GLOBAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.02.2022 | 15:17
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by VNV Global AB (publ) (56/22)

VNV Global AB (publ) has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO
Corporate Bonds. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name:  VNV 004   
---------------------------
ISIN:     SE0013233541
---------------------------
Trading code: VNV_004   
---------------------------


The last day of trading will be on February 7, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer
surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
VNV GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.