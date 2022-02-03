DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro paid coupons on series 07 bonds

RusHydro paid coupons on series 07 bonds

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has paid coupons on series 07 bonds (identification number 4-07-55038-E of December 27, 2012).

Type, category (class), series, and other identification attributes of the issuer's securities upon which the yield was accrued: certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, subject to mandatory centralized custody, series 07, with the possibility of early redemption at the request of the holders and at the discretion of the Issuer, ISIN RU000A0JTMG7 (the "Bonds").

Reporting (coupon) period for which yield upon the Issuer's securities was paid: starting date of the 18h coupon period: August 05, 2021, closing date of the 18h coupon period: February 03, 2022.

Total amount of yield paid upon the issuer's bonds of a certain issue (series) for the corresponding reporting (coupon) period: The total yield accrued (payable) upon the Bonds for the 18th coupon period is nine hundred and forty-eight thousand five hundred and twenty-five (948,525) rubles and fifty (50) kopecks.

The amount of yield payable upon one of the issuer's bonds of a certain issue (series) for the corresponding reporting (coupon) period: The yield accrued (payable) for the 18th coupon period per one Bond is fifty (50) kopecks.

Total number of the issuer's securities (number of bonds of the corresponding issue (series), yield upon which was payable): one million eight hundred and ninety-seven thousand and fifty-one (1,897,051) Bonds.

Form of payment of the yield upon the Issuer's securities: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation via bank transfer.

Maturity date of the obligation to pay yield upon the issuer's securities and, if the obligation to pay yield upon securities is to be performed by the issuer within a certain period (period of time), the expiry date of this period: February 03, 2022.

Yield upon the Issuer's Bonds for the 18th coupon period has been paid in full.

About RusHydro

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

