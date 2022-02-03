Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market worth $0.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Solutions and Services), Application Area (Email, Web, FTP, and Removable Devices), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 0.5 billion by 2026 from USD 0.2 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing cost of data breaches, growing stricter regulation and compliance for content security, and increasing number of zero day and file-based attacks.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the component, the market is segmented into two categories: solutions and services. Edge-based segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Services, including consulting, integration and implementation, training and education, and support and maintenance, are required at various stages, starting from the pre-sales requirement assessment to post-sales product deployment and execution, thus enabling the client to get maximum RoI. Services constitute an integral part in deploying the solution on-board, imparting training, and handling and maintaining the software solution. Companies offering these services encompass consultants, solution experts, and dedicated project management teams that specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision support software, tools, and services.

Cloud deployment mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud segment. The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. CDR solutions are migrating to the cloud from the on-premises deployment model as the former offers benefits such as reduced operational costs, making the technology accessible to the organizations and departments that lack capital and good infrastructure to support the on-premises deployment model. ECDR software can be deployed as a cloud-based model, allowing multiple users to access information through the internet. Cloud services require no upfront cost or pay according to the user requirement. The cloud deployment model offers various benefits to organizations, such as quick deployment, scalability, and anywhere access. Data security is a major concern while adopting cloud services. Thus, organizations are moving toward private and hybrid cloud solutions.

Manufacturing vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. To aptly serve the needs of citizens, government agencies must advance and expand the deployment of advanced technologies for the development of infrastructure. Manufacturing companies are increasingly relying on software applications to automate processes, manage supply chains, and facilitate R&D. The digitalization of processes and products has made the endpoints and networks vulnerable to various advanced threats. This is likely to drive the demand for CDR solutions.

APAC to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region comprises emerging economies including China, Japan, Australia, and the rest of APAC. It is highly concerned with the increase in security spending owing to the ever-growing threat landscape. The region has several established SMEs. SMEs in this region are growing at an exponential rate to cater to their large customer base. Machine learning, IoT, big data analytics, and AI are the emerging methodologies that are deployed in this region. Organizations are migrating their businesses to the cloud to increase productivity speed and business performance. The nature of cyber threats is changing continuously and becoming more sophisticated. Ransomware, ad fraud malware, Android malware, DDoS, botnets, banking trojans, and adware are the topmost malware attacks in this region.

The Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market comprises major providers, such Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Fortinet (US), Broadcom (US), OPSWAT(US), Peraton (US), Deep Secure (UK), Votiro (US), Resec Technologies (Israel), odix (Israel), Glasswall Solutions (England), Sasa Software (Israel), JiranSecurity (South Korea), YazamTech (Israel), Solebit (Mimecast), CybACE Solutions (India), SoftCamp (South Korea), and Gatefy (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.

