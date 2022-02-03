Transparency Market Research: Mid-infrared Lasers Market to Advance at CAGR of 11.4% During Forecast Period; TMR Study

- Demand for compact and versatile mid-IR lasers in research and healthcare applications to spur revenue potential in mid-infrared lasers market
- Mid-IR tunable lasers gain popularity in gas sensing applications; laser manufacturers are tapping into lucrative potential in North America and Asia Pacific by leveraging proprietary technologies
ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse range of diagnostic applications of laser-spectroscopic systems in medical, forensic, and environmental areas have underpinned the revenue potential for companies in the mid-infrared lasers market. Extensive application of mid-infrared lasers in environmental monitoring and aerospace & defense industries has spurred the sales of the laser devices. The global mid-infrared lasers market is projected to advance at CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2031 (forecast period).
Commercially rising demand for lasers with fixed or tunable wavelengths in science and healthcare application have boosted lucrative opportunities. The authors of the TMR study on the mid-infrared lasers market has found that the valuation of the research segment to expand at CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.
Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4041
Advancements in solid state lasers and semiconductor lasers are expected to generate incremental avenues for manufacturers and other players in the mid-infrared lasers market. Solid state lasers have been popularized in material processing of both nonmetallic and metallic materials. Innovation in hybrid lasers have opened a new avenue for meeting the requirements of high-end lasers in the defense and communication applications.
Key Findings of Mid-infrared Lasers Market Study
- Demand for Mid-Infrared Laser-Based Gas Sensors Underpin Vast Revenue Gains: A number of laser manufacturers have leveraged propriety technologies in order to unveil low-cost mid-IR hybrid lasers. Their substantial utilization in remote sensing applications have propelled the sales, find the TMR study on the mid-infrared lasers market. There is a growing need for novel mid-infrared laser-based gas sensors for real-time measurements. Thus, players are reaping lucrative gains from the increasing adoption of compact and robust mid-infrared laser-based gas sensors. Prototypes that promise protection against ambient temperature changes and other effects have extended the horizon for players in the mid-infrared lasers market.
- Adoption of Compact and Versatile Mid-IR Lasers in Aerospace & Defense to Generate Sales: Mid-IR hybrid lasers are showing potential in smart munitions and several of the defense applications. Manufacturers are gaining revenues from the adoption of compact and versatile products in several applications, notably for covert communications, explosive detection, and line of sight communication.
- Tunable Lasers Popularized in Sensing and Spectroscopic Applications: Tunable lasers in mid-IR spectral region are becoming popular in novel laser-based spectroscopic techniques. They have game-changing potential in gas sensing applications. In coming years, players in the mid-infrared lasers market are witnessing lucrative avenues in the demand for robust mid-IR tunable lasers. They are also growing in demand in minimally invasive laser surgeries.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4041
Mid-infrared Lasers Market: Key Drivers
- Advancements in infrared optics and quantum cascade lasers have expanded the application area of mid-IR lasers. They have particularly been proved useful in free-space optical communications (FSOC).
- The demand for novel laser platforms for the healthcare, environment monitoring, and communication sectors is driving the mid-infrared lasers market.
Mid-infrared Lasers Market: Regional Growth Dynamics
- Opportunities in the Asia Pacific mid-infrared lasers market are expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Abundant commercialization avenues have been found in aerospace & defense, healthcare, and chemical industries.
- Rapid pace of R&D in mid-infrared lasers in North America are propelling the global revenues. The North America mid-infrared lasers market is expected to gain growth prospects from substantive demand for the technologies in the aerospace and research industries.
Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4041
Mid-infrared Lasers Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the mid-infrared lasers market are Menlo Systems GmbH, Sacher Lasertechnik Group, AMS Technologies AG, Photonics Industries International Inc., IMRA America Inc., Soliton Laser- und Messtechnik GmbH, and Hamamatsu Photonics KK.
Global Mid-infrared Lasers Market: Segmentation
Mid-infrared Lasers Market, by Wavelength
- Tunable Mid-IR Lasers
- Fixed Mid-IR Lasers
- Broadband Mid-IR Lasers
Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4041<ype=S
Mid-infrared Lasers Market, by Type
- Non-linear Frequency Mid-IR laser
- Solid State Laser
- Semiconductor Laser
- Gas Laser
- Free Electron Based Mid-IR Laser
- Others
Mid-infrared Lasers Market, by Application
- Spectroscopy
- Remote Sensing
- Free Space Communication
- Laser Scalples
- Non Invasive Medical Diagnostics
Mid-infrared Lasers Market, by End-use Industry
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Chemical
- Research
- Others
Mid-infrared Lasers Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Browse Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:
- Vibration Sensor Market -
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vibration-sensor-market.html
- Smart Home Security Market -
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-home-security-market.html
- Light Sensor Market -
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/light-sensor-market.html
- Smart Thermostat Market -
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-thermostats-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mid-infrared-lasers-market.htm
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg