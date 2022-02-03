Transparency Market Research: Mid-infrared Lasers Market to Advance at CAGR of 11.4% During Forecast Period; TMR Study

- Demand for compact and versatile mid-IR lasers in research and healthcare applications to spur revenue potential in mid-infrared lasers market

- Mid-IR tunable lasers gain popularity in gas sensing applications; laser manufacturers are tapping into lucrative potential in North America and Asia Pacific by leveraging proprietary technologies

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse range of diagnostic applications of laser-spectroscopic systems in medical, forensic, and environmental areas have underpinned the revenue potential for companies in the mid-infrared lasers market. Extensive application of mid-infrared lasers in environmental monitoring and aerospace & defense industries has spurred the sales of the laser devices. The global mid-infrared lasers market is projected to advance at CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2031 (forecast period).

Commercially rising demand for lasers with fixed or tunable wavelengths in science and healthcare application have boosted lucrative opportunities. The authors of the TMR study on the mid-infrared lasers market has found that the valuation of the research segment to expand at CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Advancements in solid state lasers and semiconductor lasers are expected to generate incremental avenues for manufacturers and other players in the mid-infrared lasers market. Solid state lasers have been popularized in material processing of both nonmetallic and metallic materials. Innovation in hybrid lasers have opened a new avenue for meeting the requirements of high-end lasers in the defense and communication applications.

Key Findings of Mid-infrared Lasers Market Study

Demand for Mid-Infrared Laser-Based Gas Sensors Underpin Vast Revenue Gains: A number of laser manufacturers have leveraged propriety technologies in order to unveil low-cost mid-IR hybrid lasers. Their substantial utilization in remote sensing applications have propelled the sales, find the TMR study on the mid-infrared lasers market. There is a growing need for novel mid-infrared laser-based gas sensors for real-time measurements. Thus, players are reaping lucrative gains from the increasing adoption of compact and robust mid-infrared laser-based gas sensors. Prototypes that promise protection against ambient temperature changes and other effects have extended the horizon for players in the mid-infrared lasers market.

Adoption of Compact and Versatile Mid-IR Lasers in Aerospace & Defense to Generate Sales: Mid-IR hybrid lasers are showing potential in smart munitions and several of the defense applications. Manufacturers are gaining revenues from the adoption of compact and versatile products in several applications, notably for covert communications, explosive detection, and line of sight communication.

Mid-IR hybrid lasers are showing potential in smart munitions and several of the defense applications. Manufacturers are gaining revenues from the adoption of compact and versatile products in several applications, notably for covert communications, explosive detection, and line of sight communication. Tunable Lasers Popularized in Sensing and Spectroscopic Applications: Tunable lasers in mid-IR spectral region are becoming popular in novel laser-based spectroscopic techniques. They have game-changing potential in gas sensing applications. In coming years, players in the mid-infrared lasers market are witnessing lucrative avenues in the demand for robust mid-IR tunable lasers. They are also growing in demand in minimally invasive laser surgeries.

Mid-infrared Lasers Market: Key Drivers

Advancements in infrared optics and quantum cascade lasers have expanded the application area of mid-IR lasers. They have particularly been proved useful in free-space optical communications (FSOC).

The demand for novel laser platforms for the healthcare, environment monitoring, and communication sectors is driving the mid-infrared lasers market.

Mid-infrared Lasers Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific mid-infrared lasers market are expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Abundant commercialization avenues have been found in aerospace & defense, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Rapid pace of R&D in mid-infrared lasers in North America are propelling the global revenues. The North America mid-infrared lasers market is expected to gain growth prospects from substantive demand for the technologies in the aerospace and research industries.

Mid-infrared Lasers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the mid-infrared lasers market are Menlo Systems GmbH, Sacher Lasertechnik Group, AMS Technologies AG, Photonics Industries International Inc., IMRA America Inc., Soliton Laser- und Messtechnik GmbH, and Hamamatsu Photonics KK.

Global Mid-infrared Lasers Market: Segmentation

Mid-infrared Lasers Market, by Wavelength

Tunable Mid-IR Lasers

Fixed Mid-IR Lasers

Broadband Mid-IR Lasers

Mid-infrared Lasers Market, by Type

Non-linear Frequency Mid-IR laser

Solid State Laser

Semiconductor Laser

Gas Laser

Free Electron Based Mid-IR Laser

Others

Mid-infrared Lasers Market, by Application

Spectroscopy

Remote Sensing

Free Space Communication

Laser Scalples

Non Invasive Medical Diagnostics

Mid-infrared Lasers Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Chemical

Research

Others

Mid-infrared Lasers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

